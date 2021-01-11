New Delhi: A former Pakistani diplomat had allegedly “confirmed” that at least 300 terrorists were killed during Indian Air Force’s Balakot strike on Pakistan’s soil in February 2019. However, fact-check website Alt News called out the report on Monday, citing that the video clip is manipulated. The airstrike was conducted following the horrific Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - No Talks Possible With India Until Restoration of J&K's Autonomous Status: Pak PM Imran Khan

Several media reports, including India.com, carried the message quoted by news agency ANI from a video clip of former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly, where he was seen going against Pakistan's long-standing claim of zero casualties, claiming "at least 300 terrorists had died" in the counterstrike.

"India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike — a limited action — did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate," Agha Hilaly was quoted as saying.

However, fact-check agency Alt News clarified that the video clip is clear that the former diplomat “at no point” admitted to 300 casualties, as claimed by ANI.

“We looked for the debate on YouTube and found that it was uploaded by HUM news as part of a program called “Agenda Pakistan”… At about 5:14 minutes he says, “What you did, India, was an act of war. India ne jo kiya, international boundary ko cross karke ek act of war. Jisme kam se kam 300 logo ko unhone marna tha.” In English, this translates to, “What you did, India was an act of war. By crossing the international boundary India committed an act of war in which they intended to kill at least 300 people,” the Alt News report stated.

The Indian Air Force had carried out the Balakot airstrike in response to the terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility for the February 14 attack, which has been largely condemned by the international community.

This revelation by the former Pakistan diplomat comes months after the remarks of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who in October 2020, said in the country’s National Assembly that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an important meeting had pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman – whose plane had crossed over to the Pakistani side during a dogfight – India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9 pm”.

Abhinandan returned to India from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019.