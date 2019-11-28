Mumbai: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, a picture of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was seen on a poster put up Sena Bhavan, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

“Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream fulfilled, Chief Minister from Shiv Sena,” the poster read.

Mumbai: Picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira Gandhi seen on a poster near Sena Bhavan. Poster states, "Balasheb Thackeray's dream fulfilled, Chief Minister from Shiv Sena". pic.twitter.com/FJjvnF4y9v — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Notably, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds the traditional Dussehra rally each year. Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for the mega event, apart from the political leaders.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday taken oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

However, on Saturday, the BJP’s government in Maharashtra toppled in a dramatic turn of events, with first, Ajit Pawar stepping down as deputy chief minister; then, Fadnavis tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister. In the evening of the same day, the Sena-Congress-NCP approached the governor to stake claim to form the government.