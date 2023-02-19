Home

Class 10 Student Dead, 25 More Hospitalised After Consuming Lunch At Kanyashram In Odisha

Balasore: A girl studying in class 10 died after she was admitted to hospital post taking lunch at a Kanyashram in Balasore, Odisha. As many as 25 more girls have also been hospitalized aafter consuming lunch in their hostel.

Students of Purubai Kanyashram in Soro had started vomiting and were immediately rushed to the hospital, while one of them, Rabina Singh, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment. Later, 23 more girls of the hostel fell sick and were admitted in community health centre, reported the Hindustan Times

Secretary of the Kanyashram, Sumati Mohanty said the inmates were rushed to hospital soon after they started vomiting. A doctor in the Soro CHC said the hostel inmates were suffering from cough and cold for the last four days. The doctor said the water and food being served in the hostel may have been contaminated which resulted in sickness of the girls.

“We would not be able to comment as to what led to the death of the girl and sickness of other inmates till an inquiry is over,” said Balasore chief district medical officer Dulalsen Jagdeb.

Last month, in another case of food poisoning, close to 100 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi area of Wayanad district in Kerala.

