Balasore Train Accident: Several Trains Cancelled Due To Track Maintenance Work; List Here

Due to the track maintenance work, a total of 20 trains have been cancelled whereas several others have been diverted and short-terminated.

The Indian Railways has cancelled 20 trains.

In view of the horrific Odisha train crash that took place a few days back, the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the railway tracks are well maintained. Track maintenance work is underway at Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar railway station. Following this, a total of 20 trains have been cancelled. Several others have been diverted and short-terminated. The station located in Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division falls under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway‘s (SER) Kharagpur Division. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also on a three-day visit to Odisha. He will review the development of Balasore Railway Station.

Steps To Check The List Of Cancelled Trains

– Go to the website at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

– Select the date of the journey.

– Click on Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen.

– Then, click on the Cancelled Trains option.

– Select the Fully or Partially option to check the full list of trains with all the necessary details.

Cancelled Trains’ List

1. 08031 Balasore –Bhadrak MEMU Special

2. 22863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Express

3. 12277 Howrah – Puri Shatabdi Express

4. 18043 Howrah – Bhadrak Express

5. 18021 Kharagpur – Khurda Road Express

6. 18037 Kharagpur – Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

7. 18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express

8. 22841 Santragachi – Tambaram Express

9. 18044 Bhadrak – Howrah Express

10. 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road – Kharagpur Express

11. 12278 Puri – Howrah Shatabdi Express

12. 08032 Bhadrak- Balasore MEMU Special

13. 18022 Khurda Road – Kharagpur Express

14. 20831 Shalimar – Sambalpur Express

15. 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast Express

16. 07046 Santragachi – Dibrugarh Special

17. 07030 Santragachi – Agartala Special

18. 22856 Tirupati – Santragachi Express

19. 22643 Ernakulam – Patna Express

20. 22878 Ernakulam – Howrah Express

Balasore Train Accident

Earlier this month, a horrific accident took place in which at least 291 passengers lost their lives while around 900 were injured. The accident involved a good train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express. The accident took place because the Coromandel Express entered the loop line and crashed into a stationary goods train. As a result, the coaches of the train derailed and fell onto the parallel track and ended up hitting the last few coaches of another passenger train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

