Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP Repeat 2017 Performance Or Congress Gain Ground In Balh?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The BJP had fielded Inder Singh to once again take on Prakash Chaudhary of Congress in Balh seat.

Balh seat: The polling for Himachal Pradesh's 68 assembly polls will take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP’s Inder Singh is the current MLA from Balh Assembly constituency, which is located in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The polling for Himachal Pradesh’s 68 assembly polls will take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.

Balh Seat: Will BJP spell its magic again?

In 2017, Inder Singh had won the Balh seat by defeating Congress’ Prakash Chaudhary with a margin of 12,811 votes. The BJP had fielded Inder Singh to once again take on Prakash Chaudhary of Congress in Balh seat for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election. The Congress is hoping to try its luck in the Balh seat with Prakash Chaudhary this time. lucky this. This time, Tara Chand Bhatia of AAP is also likely to give a competition to Inder Singh and Prakash Chaudhary.

Balh Assembly constituency: A look at the history

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2017 Inder Singh BJP 34704 2012 Prakash Chaudhary INC 20043 2007 Prakash Chaudhary INC 24941 2003 Damodar Dass BJP 18392 1998 Parkash HVC 20594 1993 Nek Ram INC 19050 1990 Damodar Dass BJP 24088 1985 Piru Ram INC 12719

Balh Assembly Constituency At Glance

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

November 12, 2022 (Single phase) Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Key Candidates

Inder Singh – BJP

Prakash Chaudhary – Congress

Tara Chand Bhatia – AAP

Brief: Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in a single-phase manner on November 12.