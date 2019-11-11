New Delhi: The Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) put the ball in the Congress court on any possible support to Shiv Sena to form the next government in Maharashtra. “We are waiting for Congress to take a decision on extending support to Sena. We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together”, NCP leader Nawab Malik told reporters after party’s core group meeting.

His comments come after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the saffron party is ready to form the government in Maharashtra with the support of Congress and NCP.

NCP’s Malik also asserted that Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting Shiv Sena-led government, but ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the supreme body to decide on their party line’.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi will chair another crucial meeting at 4 PM today to take final decision on extending support to Sena. “We will sit again at 4 pm and will decide on the issue after a meeting with our state leaders,” AICC general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said after the CWC meeting, in the morning.

Former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Prithivraj Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan will give their views to the party high command. Besides, PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat and CLP leader K C Padavi are also expected to call on the senior leadership of the party. “Leaders from Mahrashtra will give their views to the leadership and the party will decide on its course of action after that”, said Kharge.