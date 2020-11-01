New Delhi: Dozens of protesters came out on the streets of Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh on Sunday afternoon to demand justice for the 21-year-old woman who was murdered last week. Also Read - Faridabad Murder case: Accused Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody, Another Arrested

Protesters blocked the National Highway 2 and staged a massive demonstration. A 'mahapanchayat' was called by people of 36 communities in Ballabhgarh, which the police said was organised without permission.

Several people were detained after the situation got out of hand and some protesters tried to disrupt the law and order situation in Ballabhgarh, said DCP Sumer Singh, Haryana Police.

Nikita, was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district’s Ballabhgarh on Monday (October 26) allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him, according to the police.

The victim, a B.Com final-year student, had stepped out of college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place. Before shooting her, the accused tried to force her into the car he had come in, the police had said.

The police have arrested two men — Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan — in the case.

The state government has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The victim’s family has demanded capital punishment for the main accused.