New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh on Thursday took Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh in its custody for allegedly shooting a man in Ballia's Durjanpur village during the allotment of a ration shop.

The BJP leader was arrested from Lucknow on Sunday for the Ballia firing incident and on Wednesday, a court remanded him in police custody for two days.

Reoti SHO Praveen Singh took Dhirendra Singh's custody from the district jail, officials said without elaborating further.

He was later taken to his house in Durjanpur village, sources said.

When asked by media about the incident, Dhirendra Singh, who was returning from his village with the police, said, “I fired in self defence and for the security of my family.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Kushwaha had remanded the BJP leader in police custody to enable the police to recover the murder weapon, a country-made pistol, from the accused and for his custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing probe into the case.

The court remanded Dhirendra Singh in police custody for only two days, rejecting the prosecution demand for seven-day custody.

(With inputs from PTI)