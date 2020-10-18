New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two more persons, including Dhirendra Singh, the prime accused in the Ballia shooting incident. A special task force (STF) investigating the case arrested Singh near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'Why should I not respect PM Modi, Only he Called me When my Father Was Admitted to ICU', Says Chirag Paswan

A total of four people have been arrested by the UP Police so far. The arrests were made in connection to an incident last week where a man died after bullets were fired during a heated argument over allotment of ration shops under government quota, in Durjanpur village of Ballia.

"Dhirendra Singh and his accomplices were arrested from Lucknow today. They're being questioned at an undisclosed location. Arms recovered from the possession of his accomplices. STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident," said IG STF Amitabh Yash.

Meanwhile, UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh summoned party MLA Surendra Singh over his statements that Dhirendra fired ‘in self-defence’. He demanded that an FIR against the accused.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a suspension of the sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer and all other policemen present at the spot over their inaction.