New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda has cracked the whip against MLA Surendra Singh for defending his aide, who is accused of shooting dead a man in public in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh last week. If sources are to be believed, Nadda has asked party's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh to convey it to Singh to stay away from the probe.

"BJP National President JP Nadda spoke with UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, expressing his displeasure over statements of MLA Surendra Singh regarding Ballia incident. He asked the party's UP chief to convey it to MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from the probe," BJP sources told ANI.

On October 16, a day after the incident, BJP MLA Surendra Singh had defended the accused, saying that the latter opened fire in self-defence.

“The incident is very upsetting, it should not have taken place but I condemn the one-sided investigation of administration. Nobody is looking at the pain of six women who have been injured in the incident. Dhirendra Singh fired in self-defence”, the BJP legislator had said.

He had also confirmed that Dhirendra Pratap Singh heads the ruling party’s ex-servicemen’s unit in UP’s Ballia. “How can I deny that he is my close associate? Not only mine, he is a close associate of BJP as his family votes for us & he worked for us in polls. Everyone who votes for us is a close associate. But I decry the incident & administration’s one-sided probe”, said the BJP MLA.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested two persons, including Dhirendra Singh, the prime accused in the case. A special task force (STF) investigating the case arrested Singh near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow.

“Dhirendra Singh and his accomplices were arrested from Lucknow today. They’re being questioned at an undisclosed location. Arms recovered from the possession of his accomplices. STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident,” said IG STF Amitabh Yash.