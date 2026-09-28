Ban Meat Ads! PETA India urges Modi Government to ban meat advertisements from Gandhi Jayanti

PETA India has requested the Centre to ban advertisements promoting meat on billboards, television, online platforms and other media from October 2. It stated that the move would honour Mahatma Gandhi’s commitment to ahimsa.

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Ban Meat Ads! PETA India urges Modi Government to ban meat advertisements from Gandhi Jayanti | Image:

No More Meat Ads? The animal rights organisation PETA India has requested the Central Government to ban TV, billboard, and online advertisements that promote meat starting October 2. It said that the decision would honour Mahatma Gandhi’s commitment to ahimsa. The organisation wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to impose a nationwide ban on meat advertisements, citing concerns over animal welfare and public health.

What PETA India Wrote To Central Government

According to PETA India Senior Manager of Vegan and Corporate Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja, the organisation has requested the government to encourage meat-free food by banning meat advertising in the country.

“PETA India is requesting that Gandhiji’s legacy of non-violence be honoured by ending meat advertising in the country and encouraging the compassionate, healthy and sustainable meat-free food traditions India has long shared with the world,” PTI quoted Ahuja as saying.

PETA Highlights Global Shifts Toward Plant-Based Policies

In the letter, the organisation gave examples of several European cities, including Amsterdam, Haarlem, Utrecht and Nijmegen, where meat advertising is restricted, saying such actions were adopted over environmental concerns.

The organisation highlighted the BRICS Summit dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where world leaders were served traditional and international meat-free dishes.

The organisation also referred to its investigations into slaughter and transportation practices, alleging that chickens are slaughtered while conscious, cattle and buffaloes are transported in overcrowded vehicles, and goats, sheep and pigs are subjected to cruel handling.

PETA Warns of Bird Flu, Superbugs And Diet-Related Diseases

PETA also talked about antimicrobial resistance, diet-related diseases and the pandemic potential of H5N1 bird flu, due to meat consumption. It stated that animal farming and poultry farming on larger scale can contribute to the spread of viral and infectious diseases.

It gave an example that about 73 percent of antimicrobials are used by farmers who raise animals for food. PETA highlighted that several projections have warned of antimicrobial resistance could kill around two million people in India by 2050.

PETA Highlighted India’s Centuries-Old Tradition Of Meat-Free Food

The animal rights organisation highlighted the country’s centuries-old tradition of meat-free eating rooted in ahimsa, noting that India is home to the world’s largest vegetarian population. PETA requested the Central Government to ban billboards, television, online, and other advertisements promoting meat starting October 2.

(wuth PTI inputs)