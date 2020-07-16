New Delhi: At a time when the national capital is fighting the corona crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday night extended the ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala for one more year. Also Read - Gujarat Men Deliver Pan Masala to People Using Drone Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Get Arrested

Issuing a notification, Food Safety Commissioner DN Singh ordered the ban of these products on Thursday. However, there is no ban on cigarettes.

"Commissioner (Food Safety), National Capital Territory of Delhi, prohibits in the interest of public health for a period of one year in NCT the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of tobacco which is either flavoured, scented or mixed with any of the said additives, and whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, kharra…" the notification stated.

Notably, the Food Safety Department of Delhi government has been issuing notification on the ban of gutkha and pan masala for the last four years.

The development come as the national capital on Thursday recorded 1,652 new coronavirus cases. With the number of active cases declining steadily, the recovery rate stood at over 82 per cent.

Nearly 41 fresh casualties were also recorded on Thursday, taking the death toll to 3,487 in the city. The total coronavirus count of the national capital stands at 1,16,993.