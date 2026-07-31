Ban Polygamy among Muslims, protect women: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea seeking safeguards

The Supreme Court has issued notice to Union government on a petition seeking a complete ban on the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ban-polygamy-among-muslims-protect-women-supreme-court-issues-notice-to-centre-on-plea-seeking-safeguards-8489395/ Copy

Ban Polygamy among Muslims, protect women: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on lea seeking safeguars

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the BJP-led Centre on a petition seeking a complete ban on the practice of polygamy among Muslims and stronger legal safeguards for women. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana asked the Centre to submit a response, further instructing it to tag the matter with similar pending cases.

The petition, filed by women’s rights activist Zakia Soman, Dr. Noorjehan Safia Niaz and others, challenged the constitutional validity of Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, insofar as it recognises and validates polygamy.

The petition filed through advocate Shriya Maini contended that the provision creates a legal vacuum by exempting Muslim men from prosecution for bigamy, despite Section 82 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminalising bigamy for other citizens with imprisonment of up to seven years.

According to the petition, the differential treatment violates Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution by denying Muslim women equal protection of the law and the right to live with dignity.

It argued that while bigamy is a criminal offence for other communities, Muslim men continue to enjoy a religious exemption, resulting in unconstitutional discrimination.

The plea further submitted that “polygamy causes severe psychological, emotional and economic harm to women and children abandoned in polygamous marriages.”

It argued that the practice is not an essential religious practice in Islam but merely a permissive one subject to the condition of “absolute justice”, and therefore cannot claim constitutional protection under Article 25 when weighed against principles of gender equality and constitutional morality.

Highlighting that several Muslim-majority countries, including Tunisia and Turkey, have already abolished polygamy, the petition sought a declaration that the practice is unconstitutional and directions for the uniform application of bigamy laws across all religions.

Apart from seeking the criminalisation of polygamy by extending Section 82 of the BNS to all citizens irrespective of religion, the petition also sought mandatory registration of all Muslim marriages and divorces to curb secret subsequent marriages.

It further prayed for guaranteed maintenance, inheritance and housing rights for women and children affected by polygamous arrangements, including an immediate right of the first wife and children to the matrimonial home and a fast-tracked mechanism for financial maintenance.

The plea also sought legal protections for second wives and their children in line with safeguards available under existing law.

Additionally, the petition sought expansion of legal aid, crisis shelters, counselling services and economic support for women affected by polygamy, along with community-led awareness programmes on legal reforms.

The petition also asks the top court of the country to direct the government or the Law Commission to draft a unified Muslim Personal Law for marriage, divorce and succession that guarantees gender equality. It also referred to a draft already prepared by the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan after consultation.

(with ANI inputs)