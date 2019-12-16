New Delhi: Days after blaming the porn sites for increasing rate of crimes against women in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put a ban on such sites, which otherwise, he said, negatively affect the mentality of people and lead to the rise in crimes against women.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to put a ban on porn sites and inappropriate content on Internet as long-term usage of such content is negatively affecting the mentality of some people, leading to rising in crimes against women,” Bihar CM’s Office said in a statement.

The statement from the Bihar CMO comes on a day when the Nirbhaya rape and murder case completed seven years on Monday. In these seven years time, crime rates against women have increased massively.

The Bihar Chief Minister, earlier this month had blamed the porn sites for the increasing crime rates in India. Talking about the Hyderabad horror case, the CM had stated that he was planning to write a letter to the centre seeking a complete ban on such sites across the country.

“A disgusting trend has been witnessed, incidents involving women in far-off Hyderabad, in Bihar, in UP, in all places. I have always expressed reservations about the social media and the ill-effects of technology, while not denying its enormous benefits”, Kumar had said.

He had said this while addressing the ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra’. “Ever since the sale and consumption of alcohol was banned, many people some of them highly learned ones have been unhappy with me. They tend to overlook all the good deeds of our government because of their frustration with prohibition,” he had aid.

“There are porn sites where videos of crime committed against women are uploaded. These videos negatively affect the mentality of the people,” he had said.

In less than a week’s time of the Hyderabad horror, charred bodies of unidentified women were found on two consecutive days in Buxar and Samastipur after suspected sexual assault.