Srinagar: “The Jammu and Kashmir administration should ban the singing of Hindu bhajans and Surya Namaskar in the schools of the Valley”. This is the demand of the ‘Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema’ (United body of religious scholars), an association of local Muslim/Islamic scholars. The ‘Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema’ is a body of around 30 Islamic and educational institutions in the Valley.Also Read - Two Migrant Labourers Shot At By Terrorists In Kashmir’s Pulwama, Critically Injured

The office bearers and Islamic scholars attached to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema say that the singing of bhajans and Surya Namaskar in schools of the Kashmir division “hurt the religious sentiments” of the local Muslims hence the demand for a ban. Also Read - Divine Punishment? Timber Smuggler Crushed To Death By Tree He Was Cutting Down In Budgam

The leaders of the religious body on Saturday held a meeting at the Jamia Masjid in old Srinagar city Nowhatta area and passed a resolution alleging that “The practice of asking school children to sing bhajans and do Surya Namaskar has created anguish among the local Muslims” adding that the practice is aimed at undermining the identity of Kashmir. Also Read - ‘Looking For Peace With Neighbours’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Rakes Up Kashmir Issue at UNGA

“We strongly resent the practice of furthering the Hindutva agenda through schools and educational institutions,” the resolution said.

Former chief minister and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti triggered the row by posting a video of school children singing bhajans and doing Surya Namaskar at the behest of the teachers in a government school in south Kashmir Kulgam district.

Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir. Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so called “Badalta J&K”. pic.twitter.com/NssOcDP4t6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 19, 2022

In contrast to this, Omar Abdullah, another former chief minister and the vice president of the National Conference (NC) was quoted as saying, “We didn’t believe in the Two Nation Theory. India is not communal, India is secular. If I am chanting Bhajan, is it wrong?”