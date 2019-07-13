New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator from Damoh, Ramabai Ahirwar, expressed hope of getting inducted in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet and stated that she will be made a minister when ‘they need her’.

Ramabai was asked whether she was still unhappy for not being inducted in Madhya Pradesh government, Ramabai said, “Banayenge, zaroorat padegi jab unhe.”

She said that the MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath should stay on the post as he is a good person.

In January, Ramabai had demanded ministerial berth for 2 BSP MLAs in Kamal Nath government.

BSP MLA Ramabai Ahirwar in Damoh,Madhya Pradesh:Congress govt in MP has been formed with support of Behen Ji (BSP Chief Mayawati).We demand ministerial berth for 2 BSP MLAs in Kamal Nath govt. We’ve seen the situation in Karnataka, we don’t want a similar situation here. (22.01) pic.twitter.com/bBCjBAql3b — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

“If they don’t give us ministerial berth, then not only me but others also oppose. They need to keep everyone happy. If he wants to keep the party strong, then firstly, he must make us strong,” she had said.

Earlier in May this year, she had claimed to have been offered a ministerial berth and crores of rupees by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in exchange for withdrawing support from the Congress-led state government.

Her recent statement comes at a time when Congress is facing tough times in Goa and Karnataka with many MLAs in both states switching sides to join rival BJP.

Though the Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member Assembly, it failed to cross the halfway mark on its own. The party was offered support by the BSP and the SP, which have won two seats and one, respectively

(With ANI Inputs)