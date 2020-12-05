New Delhi: Seven members of a gang named ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ have been arrested by Delhi Police for attending big fat weddings in the city uninvited and indulging in theft. As per reports, to fulfil their motive to steal at weddings, the gang also used juveniles who were trained to not divulge names of other members if caught. Also Read - Air Quality in Delhi Slips to 'Severe' Category Again, AQI Recorded at 401

Explaining their modus operandi, the police said the gang would visit Delhi, NCR and other cities in North India during wedding season to steal from venues. The police added that they also resorted to leasing children of villagers on a year's contract at Rs 10 to 12 lakh depending on their "skills, and using them to steal at the venues.

Police initiated a probe following reporting of lot of similar incidents about a specific gang committing thefts at wedding venues.

Five members of the gang were arrested while two juveniles were apprehended on December 2 when they were leaving Delhi and travelling to their village in Madhya Pradesh, they said. The gang members hail from a small village named Gulkheri in Rajgarh district of the state. The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep (26), Hansraj (21), Sant Kumar (32), Kishan (22) and Bishal (20).

Police claimed that with the arrest of the five accused, eight cases of theft at wedding venues have been solved. Around Rs 4 lakhs in cash, jewellery and mobile phones have been recovered, police said.

As part of investigation, the police formed a team which analysed all the available video footage of the wedding ceremonies where thefts had taken place and also deployed informers at prominent banquet halls, farmhouses and other venues to gather intelligence about the suspects, said Shibesh Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“It was revealed from the video footage that the suspects, before committing theft, spent considerable time at the venues, making themselves comfortable and familiar with the guests.

“They dressed well, mingled with guests, had their dinner there and patiently waited for the opportune time to strike. In a swift move, they stole the gift bags containing jewellery and cash and thereafter quickly vanished from the venue,” he said.

“Once a child is hired, they are brought to Delhi and trained for a month on how to commit thefts at weddings and how to mingle with the people at the venue. They are told not to divulge their identity and that of their gang members in case they are caught,” he said.

(With agency inputs)