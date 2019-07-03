New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who took the Lok Sabha and the social media by storm with her maiden speech in the Parliament, on Wednesday was caught batting away allegations of plagiarising her fiery speech.

In her ‘fascism’ speech, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra had lambasted the Modi government severely.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament while holding a piece of paper with tweets of the American commentator, whose speech she is alleged to have lifted, Moitra quoted, “I’m internet famous in India because a politician is being falsely accused of plagiarizing me. It’s kind of funny, but right-wing assholes seem to be similar in every country.”

#WATCH TMC MP Mahua Moitra responds to media on allegations that her maiden speech in Parliament was plagiarized, quotes American commentator Martin Longman’s tweet “right-wing a**holes seem to be similar in every country.” pic.twitter.com/dU8UDMBirP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

A Washington Monthly article has been doing the rounds on Twitter while carrying instances of Moitra’s speech that are same as that in the article.

Reacting to such reports, Moitra issued a statement that read, “Plagiarism is when one does not disclose one’s source. My source as mentioned categorically in my speech was the poster from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit pointing out the 14 signs of early fascism. I found 7 signs relevant to India and spoke at length about each of them.”

She further added, “My speech came from the heart… the hits were organic and BOT controlled. I repeat, “Bandhey mujhe tu aaya hai? Zanjeet badi kya laya hai?”