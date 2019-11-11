New Delhi: One terrorist was killed on Monday in the encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on Sunday, taking the total number of terrorists killed in the operation to two.

#UPDATE Kashmir Zone Police: Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. https://t.co/mnYR6u6HtV — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

The second terrorist was gunned down after firing resumed between the two sides earlier today.

In a tweet, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “One more terrorist eliminated in Operation Ladoora. Weapons and warlike stores recovered. Operation in progress.”

Earlier, gunfight erupted on Sunday after the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles troops and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in Ladwara village of Bandipora after receiving specific intelligence inputs of terrorists being present in the area.

135 terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the first seven months of the year. However, since August 5, when the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was announced, eight encounters have taken place in the Valley in which 16 terrorists have been neutralised. In a major success for the security forces, Abdul Hamid Lelhari, the successor of dreaded terrorist Zakir Musa who founded the Al-Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-Ul Hind (AGH), was gunned down on October 23 along with two other terrorists.

Musa was killed by the security forces on May 23.

Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood as part of the August 5 announcement. On October 31, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became two separate union territories (UTs) under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorgansiation Act.