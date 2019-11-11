New Delhi: Hours after the Kashmir Zone Police revealed that two terrorists have been eliminated in the Bandipora encounter that broke out on Sunday, IGP Kashmir SP Pani on Monday said the said terrorists were related to the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He said that there has been no collateral damage in this operation and added that one terrorist has been identified as Abu Tala who was a Pakistani.

“There has been no collateral damage in this operation. Two terrorists were neutralised and they are related to Lashkar-e-Taiba. One terrorist has been identified as Abu Tala who was a Pakistani. The other terrorist is yet to be identified,” IGP Kashmir SP Pani said.

Earlier in the day, revealing the identity of the killed terrorist, police had said that he was operating as commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “Incriminating materials including goods bearing Pakistani marks recovered. He was involved in terror crimes,” police had informed.

Soon after the encounter was over between the security forces and the suspected terrorists, police said that two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora. “Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained,” police had informed.

The encounter started, as reports suggest when the security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following some information about the presence of some terrorists.

Security forces informed news agencies that one of the terrorists was eliminated during the operation when opened fire on the security personnel.

The development comes just two days after a soldier of the Indian Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists who tried to cross the Line of Control (LoC).

Prior to that, another encounter had broken out on November 8 when the Indian Army found suspicious movement of terrorists in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district around 2.30 am.