New Delhi: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday hit out at the Centre after migrants, numbering in thousands, gathered at Bandra railway station in a bid to go home, saying that the situation was a result of the central government not being able to decide on arranging a way home for the migrant labourers. Also Read - Defying Lockdown, Thousands of Migrants Protest in Bandra, Demand to Go Home Amid Lockdown

The migrants, notably, were dispersed after a lathicharge by the Mumbai Police. According to initial reports, a rumour was spread on social media that arrangements have been made to take them home.

After the migrants were dispersed, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: “The current situation at Bandra station, now dispersed, or even the rioting in Surat, is a result of the union government not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home.”

The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

He added that a mutual road map by the Centre would be beneficial in helping the migrants go back home, further stating that the issue had been raised time and again with the Centre.

“The law and order situation in Surat has been seen as a similar situation and the feedback from all migrant labour camps is similar. Many are refusing to eat or stay in,” he concluded.

The law and order situation in Surat, Gujarat, largely has been seen as a similar situation and the feedback from all migrant labour camps is similar. Many are refusing to eat or stay in.

Currently more than 6 lakh people are housed in various shelter camps across Maha. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

Notably, migrant labourers, wanting to go home, had clashed with the police in Gujarat’s Surat last week. A huge rush was witnessed at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus station, too, last month, days after announcement of the 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The extension was today extended by the Prime Minister till May 3.

According to the state government, 197 cases have been filed have 37 people have been arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

Maharashtra, notably, with over 2,000 cases, is the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country.