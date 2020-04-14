New Delhi: BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit out at the state government over the gathering of migrant labourers outside Bandra railway station, saying that the government had failed in making arrangements for the labourers. Also Read - Bandra-like Events Will Weaken India’s Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Amit Shah

Speaking to news agency ANI, Fadnavis called the incident 'worrisome,' adding that the BJP had been telling the state government since day one that arrangements should be made for labourers who don't have ration cards.

The incident of Bandra is very worrisome. We were telling the govt from first day that they should make some arrangement for labourers who do not have ration cards. State govt should take the responsibility of how they will provide food&ration to all: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/WF8kUmdUhD
— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

“The government should take the responsibility of how they provide food and ration to all,” he further said.

Accusing the state government of failing in making arrangements for the labourers, he said that this is why Maharashtra had to face the ’embarrassing’ situation of labourers coming out in huge numbers and asking for either food or permission to go home.

“The incident happened in Bandra, under the government’s nose,” he concluded.

State govt failed in making arrangements for labourers. That is why we had to face such embarrassing situation today that labourers in huge number came&said that either provide us food or let us go home -that too in Bandra, under the nose of govt: Devendra Fadnavis #Maharashtra https://t.co/o4MR4byhyi pic.twitter.com/NRkgtgR1F3 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

According to reports, migrants, numbering in thousand, gathered at the railway station after rumours were spread through social media that special trains will be run from Bandra to take them back to their home states.

They were dispersed after a mild lathicharge by the Mumbai Police.

Today, notably was the scheduled last day of the three-week lockdown due to COVID-19, which was announced on March 24. This is said to be another reason behind migrants gathering at the station.

The lockdown, however, was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.