New Delhi: BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit out at the state government over the gathering of migrant labourers outside Bandra railway station, saying that the government had failed in making arrangements for the labourers. Also Read - Bandra-like Events Will Weaken India’s Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Amit Shah
Speaking to news agency ANI, Fadnavis called the incident ‘worrisome,’ adding that the BJP had been telling the state government since day one that arrangements should be made for labourers who don’t have ration cards. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt to Provide Food, Accommodation to Migrant Workers Who Gathered in Bandra
“The government should take the responsibility of how they provide food and ration to all,” he further said.
Accusing the state government of failing in making arrangements for the labourers, he said that this is why Maharashtra had to face the ’embarrassing’ situation of labourers coming out in huge numbers and asking for either food or permission to go home.
“The incident happened in Bandra, under the government’s nose,” he concluded.
According to reports, migrants, numbering in thousand, gathered at the railway station after rumours were spread through social media that special trains will be run from Bandra to take them back to their home states.
They were dispersed after a mild lathicharge by the Mumbai Police.
Today, notably was the scheduled last day of the three-week lockdown due to COVID-19, which was announced on March 24. This is said to be another reason behind migrants gathering at the station.
The lockdown, however, was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.