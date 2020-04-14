New Delhi: Soon after thousands of migrants gathered in Bandra, demanding to go back home amid extended lockdown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the situation, saying such events weaken India’s fight against coronavirus. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt to Provide Food, Accommodation to Migrant Workers Who Gathered in Bandra

On call with Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Shah offered full support to the state and said the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents.

The development comes after a large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding permission to return to their native states. However, they were later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate the area.

Moreover, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the situation at Bandra station is now under control and the state government will ensure accommodation, food for them.

Talking about the reason of their gathering, the home minister said that migrant workers may have thought PM Modi had ordered opening of state borders.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown. He said this soon after PM Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

“As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No one should worry about that. I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living nearby,” he said.

The lockdown was first announced for 21 days by the Prime Minister on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic.