New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man named Vinay Dubey over his posts on social media accounts that allegedly contributed to protest staged by migrant workers in suburban Bandra.

Vinay Dubey was detained from Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night and will be kept in custody of the Azad Maidan police, where an FIR was being registered against him.

Vinay had posted a video on Facebook, that has now been taken down, in which he purportedly urged migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, to gather at Kurla's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and make demands to the government for arranging transportation to go back to their native places.

He had also tweeted about the issue and called for a national-level protest if trains are not arranged till April 18 to ferry the migrants workers to their hometowns.

The police suspected that his social media messages contributed to the protest by more than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, near suburban Bandra railway station.

Apart from Bandra, the workers across the country are protesting and demanding transport to travel back to their home state. Though authorities and NGOs have made arrangements for their food, most of them want to go back to their native places to escape the hardship.