Jodhpur-Bound Suryanagari Express Derailment: 11 Coaches Impacted | Railways Issues Helpline Numbers

An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways. So far no casualties have been reported.

8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed

Jodhpur: Eight coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am today, North Western Railway confirmed. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways. So far no casualties have been reported.

“Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur, CPRO,” North Western Railway said.

11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations.

Speaking about the incident, a passenger told ANI, “Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived.”

Helpline numbers for passengers and concerned family members:

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information.