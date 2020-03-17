New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Jatir Pita’ Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, thorough video conferencing and said Bangabandhu dedicated all his time to bring Bangladesh out of destruction and genocide. PM Modi also said that Bangabandhu created positive and progressive society in Bangladesh. Also Read - Border Trade With Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar Continues Despite Ban on Movement

"Bangabandhu means a man of conviction, a leader of courage, a sage of peace and a champion of justice, equality and dignity. Such traits of his gave a new energy to the lakhs of youth during his time, for the freedom of Bangladesh and to face all kinds of challenge," PM Modi said.

Through the video conferencing, PM Modi talked about India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship and said he is happy that in last few years, India and Bangladesh have created a golden chapter of mutual relations.

“Power generated in India is providing light to lakhs of houses and factories in Bangladesh. Through ‘Friendship Pipeline’, a new dimension has been added in our relationship,” PM Modi said.

He also said that be it roads, railways, air, waterways or internet, India’s contribution in several sectors is connecting people of both the countries better.

He said that Sheikh Hasina ji invited him to become part of this historic event, however it was not possible due to coronavirus. “She gave me alternative to address through video conference,” he added.

“Today I feel very happy when I see how the people of Bangladesh are working day and night to make their beloved country the ‘Shonar-Bangla’ of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s dreams,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, the events planned for March 17 in Bangladesh was held without any public gatherings.

Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh to participate in the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.