Bengaluru: While the coronavirus cases are slowing down in Karnataka, the surge in the number of black fungus or Mucormycosis cases has left the BS Yediyurappa government in the state worried. "The country used to record about 100 cases of black fungus a year earlier but the state has recorded about 700 cases in the last week. This surge has been a cause of anxiety," said Deputy CM and state COVID task force head Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Following the rise in black fungus cases, the Deputy CM has directed the treatment protocol committee to find its source and track whether the rise in the Mucormycosis cases is linked to the use of industrial oxygen and its possible contamination. A team of microbiologists will start to work towards this from Monday.