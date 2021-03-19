New Delhi: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the number of containment zones in Bengaluru rose to 12, with five of them identified in a day. As per the reports, a girl’s hostel in the west zone detected 15 cases, the highest for any cluster so far in the city. Three other hotspots were detected in Yelahanka (20 cases), Dasarahalli and east zones. Also Read - ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Hints And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Match 19 at Roma Cricket Ground 5:00 PM IST March 19 Friday

Earlier on Thursday, the Udupi district administration had declared the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus a containment zone after 98 students tested positive for the deadly virus.

A senior official in Udupi told IANS that the MIT was conducting Covid tests on all its students and taking steps to isolate any new cases. Udupi district Covid nodal officer, Dr Prashant Bhat told IANS that the district health administration took steps to declare the MIT campus as a containment zone due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has also decided to rope in services of Revenue Department staff also to contain a possible emergence of a second wave of coronavirus.

After chairing a meeting of experts and officials concerned, Health Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters that there is no need to panic at this juncture but to be doubly sure, the government has decided to rope Revenue Department staff, wherever there is a shortfall of staff.

He added that the government will also hold discussions with private hospitals to reserve beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Yesterday, nearly 1,000 people — 925 to be specific contracted coronavirus infection in Bengaluru. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 925, Dakshina Kannada 64, Kalaburagi 59, Bidar 53, Mysuru 49, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,14,410, followed by Mysuru 54,633 and Ballari 39,439.