Bengaluru Containment Zones: Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the number of containment zones in Bengaluru surpassed the 20,000-mark. The Karnataka's capital city has a total of 22,902 containment zones, including 13,494 which are active.

South zone has highest number of active containment zones– 4,100, while Dasarahalli zone has the least at 363.

Speaking to The Hindu, a resident of a containment zone said, “Around five houses on our road were sealed and we were not able to go outside even to get groceries. The civic body did not supply them to us. After a few days, one of the residents in our area broke the seal and ensured that there was space for one person to step out to buy essentials.”

Meanwhile, the state’s tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,39,571, including 2,594 deaths and 62,500 recoveries. Out of 74,469 active cases, 73,840 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 629 are in Intensive Care Units. The mortality rate in the state stands at 1. 86 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 44.78 per cent.

Bengaluru has reported 2,693 discharges and 1,497 new cases,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had said yesterday. Stating that Karnataka’s Covid recovery rate is improving steadily, Sudhakar in another tweet said, “The recovery rate in the state increased by 5.67 per cent in the last one week and 9.17 per cent in Bengaluru (till August 2).”

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 60,998 infections, followed by Ballari 7,354 and Dakshina Kannada 6,163. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with total 23,603 discharges, Kalaburagi 3,318, and Ballari 3241.