Fire Breaks Out on Bangalore-Howrah Express in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

Local police rushed to rescue passengers after a fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore - Howrah express train.

Published: November 27, 2022 3:51 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Fire Breaks Out on Bangalore-Howrah Express in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor
Fire Breaks Out on Bangalore-Howrah Express in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Chittoor: Fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore – Howrah express train on Sunday. According to a ANI report, local police rushed to rescue passengers and douse the blaze. No casualties have yet been reported.

Also Read:

Further details awaited

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 27, 2022 3:51 PM IST