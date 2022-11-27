Fire Breaks Out on Bangalore-Howrah Express in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor
Local police rushed to rescue passengers after a fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore - Howrah express train.
Chittoor: Fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore – Howrah express train on Sunday. According to a ANI report, local police rushed to rescue passengers and douse the blaze. No casualties have yet been reported.
Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh | Local police rushed to rescue passengers after a fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore – Howrah express train. No casualties have yet been reported. Fire is being doused. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/gO4XVFxSod
— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022
Further details awaited
