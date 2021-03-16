Bengaluru: Amid sudden sike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa urged people to cooperate if they don’t want another lockdown. He made the remarks after chairing a meeting with senior officials and members of the COVID-19 technical advisory committee, comprising health experts. ‘I appeal to the people of the state, especially Bengaluru… if you don’t want lockdown once again, take strict measures by yourselves,’ he said, regretting that people don’t wear masks, awareness has gone and the situation has gone back to what it was earlier. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bangalore: Karnataka Govt Revises Cap on Number of Guests at Wedding, Public Gatherings Amid COVID Surge | Read Latest Update

He asserted that the COVID-19 scenario is on an increasing trend over the last fortnight. “The positivity rate has increased in districts like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada. Experts see this as an indication of COVID-19 second wave. The technical advisory committee have advised strict enforcement of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19,’ CM Yediyurappa added.

Furthermore, the Karnataka CM said that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory and violators would be fined. On being asked if the government is considering a night curfew or lockdown, Yediyurappa said that they will wait and watch for another one week before taking a final decision.

He also said that if people don’t cooperate and don’t wear masks, we will start imposing fine of Rs 250, don’t push us to take this step. The CM also informed that officials have been directed to ensure that not more than 500 people attend social, religious and other events, including weddings.

Notably, the state has been recording more than 900 new cases over the last three days. Cumulatively 9,61,204 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,397 deaths and 9,39,928 discharges. The total number of active cases stood at 8,860.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair a meeting on March 17 with Chief Ministers of various states on the COVID situation, where Karnataka would seek advice and take necessary strict measures, if required.