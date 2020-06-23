New Delhi: After rapid surge in COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has reimposed lockdown in the virus-hit clusters of Bengaluru from Tuesday. After a review meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar stated that lockdown has been reimposed in five COVID clusters to check the rising cases. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: 312 Fatalities, 14,933 Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Soars to 4,40,215

He also asserted that the CM expressed his dissatisfaction over people "misusing" the relaxation after the two-month lockdown. Besides, BSY also put the blame on inter-state travellers as well as those who violated quarantine rules for the deteriorating situation.

"As the cases have been increasing in the city at an alarming rate in the recent days, Yediyurappa directed the civic authority to strictly enforce the lockdown," said Kumar, referring to the COVID situation in Bengaluru. The capital city has total 1,292 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones across the city soared to 440. A total of 142 more containment zones in Bengaluru were enlisted as ‘active’ by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday.

Areas to be sealed from today:

KR Market

Kalasipalya

Siddapura

VV Puram

Besides, the adjoining areas of the clusters has also been sealed to check the virus spread.