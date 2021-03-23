Bengaluru: Putting speculations of another lockdown to rest, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar asserted that the same has not been considered at present. “Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes,” he said yesterday while speaking to reporters. Earlier, Bengaluru Municipal Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasada had hinted at reimposing restrictions, saying that a partial lockdown may be imposed in the city if people don’t follow COVID norms. Also Read - Bangalore Containment Zones List Today: 5 New Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots; Girl’s Hostel in West Zone Tops The Chart

Last week, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had urged people to cooperate if they don’t want another lockdown. After a meeting with senior officials and members of the COVID-19 technical advisory committee, comprising health experts, he had stated, “I appeal to the people of the state, especially Bengaluru… if you don’t want lockdown once again, take strict measures by yourselves.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made negative RT-PCR Covid test report mandatory for people arriving in the state from Punjab and Chandigarh. Earlier, it was compulsory only for people entering from Maharashtra and Kerala. “The decision to extend the same to three states comes following the recommendations of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

Karnataka: COVID-19 related rules were violated at an event organized for promotion of 'Yuvarathnaa' movie in Chitradurga district yesterday. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar and other cast members participated in the event. pic.twitter.com/4pcOgNeJWk — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

On the other hand, COVID-19 related rules were violated at an event organized for the promotion of ‘Yuvarathnaa’ movie in Chitradurga district yesterday. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar and other cast members participated in the event.