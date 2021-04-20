Bengaluru: Since the capital city of Karnataka is grappling with a massive rise in coronavirus cases, experts asked the BS Yediyurappa-led government to take some stringent measures to break the chain of infection. “As the situation going out of control and cases surging at an alarming rate, a lockdown was unavoidable in Bengaluru”, a leading portal quoted V Ravi, member, State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) as saying. Also Read - Lockdown to be Imposed in Bengaluru? Karnataka Health Minister Drops BIG Hint

Echoing similar remarks, another expert asked the government to impose a total lockdown of 14 days to curb the spread of transmission. “A total lockdown of 14 days had become essential now to reduce the speed of transmission. This is my opinion. We need to enhance the bed capacity by using facilities in medical colleges at the earliest”, The Hindu quoted TAC member Giridhar R Babu, head of Lifecourse Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, as saying.

Moreover, the state’s Technical Advisory Committee has suggested a change in existing night curfew timings and weekend janata curfews. The TAC has asked the state government to order the closure of cinemas, drama theatres, and auditoriums, amusement parks, parks, arcades, video game parlors, clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes till May 31.

The TAC, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, asked to government to impose Section 144 with immediate effect till May 31. However, essential services should be provided during fixed hours, it added.

Furthermore, it recommended staggered timing and work from home options for offices and workplaces. “All places of worship should remain closed to the public. However, daily rituals can be performed following strict COVID-19 protocols. Barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours should function at 50% capacity and following COVID-19 precautions,” The Hindu quoted the TAC report.