Bengaluru: In view of the spiralling number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, state Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar recently hinted at reimposing lockdown-like restrictions in the state in days to come. Speaking to reporters earlier this week, after a programme organised by the Health Department, the minister reportedly asserted that the government will have no other option other than reimposition of lockdown if the number of COVID-19 cases refuses to fall. Expressing disappointment over people’s complacent behaviour, with many not following corona norms properly, the minister said that despite repeated appeals people are not bothered about wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Rs 250 Fine For Not Wearing Mask; Cap on Guests For Weddings, Events

“If the cases further go up, we will have no other option. It will become inevitable for not just me but the Chief Minister too to consider a lockdown. Several States have already imposed a lockdown/partial lockdown. That is why we are seeking people’s support and hope they will cooperate with us in containing the spread,” leading daily The Hindu quoted the Karnataka Minister as saying.

COVID-19 Restrictions in Karnataka

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government made a negative Covid test report mandatory for passengers arriving in Bengaluru from any state across the country. “Passengers arriving in Bengaluru from any state must carry a negative test report through RT-PCR method…,” Sudhakar told reporters.

The state Health Department has also intensified testing, tracing and treating all cases to reduce active cases across Bengaluru, which accounts for over 60 per cent of the state’s caseload.

Earlier, as part of containment measures, the city civic corporation has restricted large gatherings in open spaces to 500 people and 200 people in closed premises.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to sanitise places with high footfalls and dense population. Moreover, the state government also announced a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing a face mask in public places to break the chain of the deadly virus.

Active Cases in Karnataka Cross 19,000-Mark After 4 Months

As the state recorded fresh 2,566 corona cases in a day, active cases in Karnataka crossed the 19,000-mark after 4 months.

Active cases shot up to 19,553, with 2,566 new cases registered on Thursday, increasing the state’s Covid tally to 9,81,044, while 9,48,988 recovered, with 1,207 patients discharged after treatment during the day.