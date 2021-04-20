Bengaluru: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka governor Vajubhai R. Vala will chair an all-party meeting, where a decision on the imposition of lockdown or additional restrictions is likely to be taken. An all-party meeting is scheduled to be held virtually at 4:30 pm today. Earlier, the all-party meeting was scheduled for April 18, however, it was cancelled after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested for COVID-19 positive. The result of the meeting will decide the next steps of the Yediyurappa government. Also Read - Delhi Saket Court Judge Kovai Venugopal, COVID-19 Positive, Dies at 47

Earlier on Monday, Bengaluru legislators and MPs had unanimously favoured imposing Section I44 – prohibition of unlawful assembly of people instead of enforcing measures like lockdown, partial lockdown or night curfew.

"We have suggested that if at all the state government was planning to enforce lockdown, then the state government must take steps to pay at least Rs 25,000 per account in the state, which roughly translates to Rs 15,000 crore. This amount is for the poor people to look after their families," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president, R. Ramalinga Reddy told reporters yesterday.

Reports claimed that CM Yediyurappa, who is in hospital for COVID -19 treatment, will attend the meeting. Besides, the meeting will be attended by former CM and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and his counterpart in the Council SR Patil, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader HD Kumaraswamy, who is also in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, state JD(S) president H K Kumaraswamy, former deputy chief minister and MLA G Parameshwara.