Bengaluru: Amid rising coronavirus cases, a ‘corona’ (night) curfew will be imposed in seven cities of Karnataka, including Bengaluru from tonight. The night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 20. Besides, Bengaluru, night curfew will also be observed in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi, and Manipal districts of Karnataka. As epi-center of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru registered its highest single-day spike with 5,576 fresh cases, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,70,014, including 42,525 active cases. With 46 patients, including 29 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 12,813 and the city’s toll to 4,769 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March last year. Of the 378 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 169 are in Bengaluru hospitals. Also Read - Karnataka Records Nearly 8,000 Coronavirus Cases in Biggest Spike This Year, Bengaluru Worst Hit

Karnataka Night Curfew: All You Need to Know

The 7 cities where night curfew will be imposed are Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Udupi across the southern state.

What’s Allowed, What’s Prohibited

The Karnataka government has exempted essential services from the 10-day corona night curfew.

Goods delivery and e-commerce operations allowed.

Travel for essential services, goods delivery and e-commerce operations will be allowed.

People with health issues and their attendants are allowed to travel to hospitals or clinics during the 7-hour night curfew.

“Medical and emergency services will be allowed during the curfew hours while all other activities will be restricted,” said the order issued by the Karnataka government.

Industrial employees working the night shift have been asked to reach their factories before 10 pm and leave only after 5 am.

People commuting during the curfew from the bus stand, railway station, and airport will have to show tickets as proof of travel to the police to allow them to reach their home.

People found violating the night curfew order will be penalised under the Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC, and other acts.

Meanwhile, the Yediyurappa government’s decision to announce a 10-day night curfew in Bengaluru has triggered concerns in the local bar and restaurant and eatery industry.

Terming this decision as ‘unscientific, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association President, PC Rao said that generally, the business of hotels, bars, and restaurants, and eateries peaks after 9 PM and goes on till past midnight.

“We had already incurred huge losses since the pandemic’s outbreak in March 2020. First, we faced lockdown and uncertainty of people coming out for dinner. As slowly, people were willing to go out for eating out, at this juncture, the government announced its decision, that too after 10 PM,” he added.