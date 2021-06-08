Bengaluru: While the BS Yediyuarappa-led Karnataka government is yet to take a final decision on easing restrictions, speculations are rife that Bengaluru Urban may witness some relaxations after June 15. Earlier while speaking to reporters, CM Yediyurappa had indicated at easing restriction in the districts with a test positivity rate (TPR) below 5%. “In districts with less than 5% test positivity rate, we will discuss with our officials on what concessions can be given and decide in the cabinet meeting within 4-5 days by the time lockdown ends”, the Chief Minister had said. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Will Restrictions Be Lifted From June 14? CM BS Yediyurappa to Make BIG Announcement In a Day or Two

Karnataka’s Covid technical advisory committee had also maintained in its report that ongoing lockdown restriction can only be eased once the positivity rate falls below 5% and the number of cases should be reported below 5,000 a day across the state. Following these, several media reports have claimed that Bengaluru Urban, where the positivity rate has declined to 4.91%, might see some relaxation in the upcoming days.

However, nothing has been decided as yet as a final decision is expected to be taken by the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Yediyurappa will hold a key meeting with ministers handling Covid-19 related tasks and discuss the COVID situation in the state.

Earlier last week, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had announced the extension of lockdown by a week, with the restrictions to be in force till 6 AM on June 14. The state had initially announced a 14-day corona curfew from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24 as Covid cases continued to rise. It was extended till June 7. Yediyurappa had stated that the ongoing lockdown must be extended for another week because in the villages, the Covid situation is the worst.

Bengaluru city logged less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, as Karnataka reported 11,958 fresh infections and 340 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 27.07 lakh and the toll to 31,920. The day also saw 27,299 discharges in the state, continuing to outnumber fresh cases.

Out of 11,958 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 1,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 11,488 discharges and 199 deaths.

Cumulatively 27,07,481 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,920 deaths and 24,36,716 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The Total number of active cases is 2,38,824.