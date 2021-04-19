Bangalore Lockdown News 2021: Amid an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has hinted at implementing more stringent measures in Bengaluru, leading to speculations about lockdown in the coming days. “There is a need for more stringent measures in Bengaluru. This is my clear opinion and the same will be communicated to the Chief Minister for discussion,” Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru after meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital for COVID-19. Also Read - 'Crime Against Humanity': Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Fadnavis of Hoarding Remdesivir Amid Shortage Of The Drug

On being asked if he discussed imposing lockdown in Bengaluru with the Chief Minister, Sudhakar said,"I have discussed with him regarding it. After the all-party meeting on April 19, the Chief Minister may support stringent measures."

Notably, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka has called for a meeting of Bengaluru's MPs, legislators and ministers on Monday to take stock of the Covid situation in the city. The meeting will be held at the state Secretariat and the Chief Minister is likely to attend it through virtual mode from the hospital.

As the all-party meeting, which was to be held on Sunday, had been postponed after Yediyurappa tested positive on April 16, he directed Ashoka to hold the special meeting along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K. Sudhakar and the lawmakers from the city. “The meeting will deliberate on additional measures to be taken to contain the virus spread in the city, which accounts for 75 per cent of the active cases in the state,” said Ashoka.

Besides, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has also directed the state government to bring the Covid situation under control soon. “Take all necessary steps to bring the Covid situation under control at the earliest,” he told top officials at an emergency meeting he convened at the Raj Bhavan.

His statement came on a day when a record 19,067 new cases were reported from across the state, with Bengaluru accounting for 12,793 of them. The new cases took the state’s Covid tally to 11,61,065, including 1,33,543 active cases and the city’s tally to 5,46,635, including 97,897 active cases.