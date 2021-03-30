Bengaluru: Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is not planning to reimpose a lockdown in the city. Speaking to reporters yesterday, after a meeting with officials, Chief Minister Yediyurappa clearly stated that there would be no lockdown or curfew in the state ” In order to contain the disease, I appeal to the public to observe proper COVID restrictions and avoid crowding, otherwise it will become extremely difficult to bring the situation under control”, the BJP leader said. Also Read - FACT CHECK: No, Delhi CM Has Not Announced Any Lockdown. Here's Truth Behind Viral Claim

Take a look at new restrictions announced by the Yediyurappa government

The Karnataka government has banned all parties and celebrations in apartments. "The number of Covid-19 cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebrations allowed", the government notification said.

Moreover, the state government decided to ban all kinds of protests in the state for 15 days to break the chain of transmission. “For 15 days from today no protests, rallies will be allowed in the state”, it said.

Strict action against people for not wearing masks. Earlier last week, the Karnataka government had announced a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing a face mask in public in any Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

Asking people to cooperate by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, CM Yediyurappa asked officials to take strict measures against violators.

Tracing, testing and treatment will be strengthened across the state.

Karnataka on Monday reported 2,792 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 real ted fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,89,804 and the death toll to 12,520. The day saw 1,964 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of the 2,792 fresh cases, 1,742 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.