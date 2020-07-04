Bangalore Lockdown News: Amid rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, a complete shutdown will be imposed in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits from 8 PM tonight. The announcement in this regard was made by BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar. Also Read - WHO Team to Visit China Next Week to Investigate if Coronavirus Originated From There

During the lockdown period, sale of essential items will be allowed. Besides meat shops will also remain open. However, strict action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka had registered its biggest single day spike of 1,694 new COVID-19 cases, taking the taking the total number of infections in the state to 19,710. The state also recorded 21 fatalities pushing the death toll to 293.

Of the 1,694 fresh cases reported today, a whopping 994 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The previous biggest single day spike was recorded on July 2 with 1,502 cases.

The 21 dead include five from Bengaluru Urban, three each from Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi, two each from Vijayapura and Shivamogga and one each from Ballari, Hassan, Davangere, Bidar, Raichur and Bengaluru Rural.