New Delhi: After pressure from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, the BS Yediyurappa-led government has modified its order on 50 per cent seating capacity in theatres and permitted the industry to go full house till April 7. “Under clause 10 of the order, seating allowed in the cinema hall was restricted to a maximum of 50% of the seating capacity. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to CM to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of the nonreceipt of advance notice. It is now decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 7th April 2021,” the order from the chief secretary said. Also Read - Karnataka: School in Davanagere Emerges as COVID-19 Hotspot After 26 Students Test Positive

Meanwhile, gym owners have also demanded the government to reconsider the decision or allow them to operate with 50 per cent capacity or announce a package so that they can make payment for staff and use it for maintenance.

Notably, the Karnataka government, on the advice of experts from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), had issued a new set of guidelines wherein it asked the gyms and swimming pools to remain shut.

It had also ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses. Moreover, it had directed apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses. The new restrictions imposed by the government through the guidelines will be in force till April 20.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar asserted that the guidelines have been issued on the advice of the technical advisory committee consisting of experts, after examining the situation, and if things are under control by April 20, activities will be allowed to resume.

“The government is not happy by restricting activities. I have been requesting through the media for the last one month that a second wave is at our doorstep and if we don’t understand and take precautionary measures, the government will have no other options and may have to take serious measures,” he added.