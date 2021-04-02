Bengaluru: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has announced fresh restrictions across the state. As per the government notification, protest marches have been banned in the state till further orders. Besides, the government has decided to suspend class VI to IX to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, the government is not planning to impose lockdown in the state. Talking to a portal, Chief Secretary of Karnataka P Ravikumar said that there will be no Lockdown or night curfew for now in the state. However, people will be asked to follow Covid-19 norms strictly to prevent rising infections. Also Read - Karnataka Health official Suspended For Giving COVID Vaccine to Minister, Wife at Home

Here Is The List of New Restrictions Announced by Karnataka government

Gyms, swimming pools will remain closed

Boarding schools and residential hostels shall be closed, except for the students of class 10, 11. 12 and for students of higher and professional courses appearing in Board/University examination and Health Sciences.

Number of persons in public transport shall not exceed the seating capacity

Practice of work from home shall be followed in offices and work place as far as possible

Maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls

No gatherings allowed at places of worship

