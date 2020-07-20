Bangalore Lockdown: Amid speculations that the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government may extend the ongoing lockdown in Bengaluru for 15 more days, city’s newly appointed civic body commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad clarified that there will not be any shutdown in the city. Notably, Bengaluru entered total lockdown on July 14 after spike in COVID-19 cases. The strict shutdown will continue till July 22. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'Keeping Spine Straight' And Not Accepting Torture in His Latest Tweet From The Hospital

"The Chief Minister has made it clear that the lockdown will not be extended for any reason, after Tuesday there will not be any lockdown. We will follow the government's orders. There is no question of lockdown," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told reporters after taking over as the commissioner of the city civic body.

His predecessor BH Anil Kumar, along with city Mayor M Goutham Kumar, however, had favoured extension of lockdown. They were transferred in a surprise administrative reshuffle a day after they contradicted the government's official stand on lockdown.

They had said that in their personal opinion lockdown for 15 days would be good, as that much time is required to break the chain.

Earlier on Friday, CM Yediyurappa had asserted that lockdown was not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and made it clear that there was no proposal before the government to extend it.

Echoing similar remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan also stated that there are no plans to extend the lockdown. “Lockdown will not be extended anymore. Wearing a mask is lockdown itself. Everyone should take precautions,” CN Ashwathnarayan told a news channel.