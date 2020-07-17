Bangalore lockdown news: ‘Lockdown is not a solution to combat COVID-19 spread’, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, amid speculations hat the state government may extend the ongoing lockdown in Bengaluru for 15 more days. Notably, Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under “complete lockdown” since 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22. Also Read - Ready to Serve the Nation! Over 13,000 People Register to Volunteer for Bengaluru Police Covid Duties

The Chief Minister clarified that the government has no plan to extend the lockdown, even though coronavirus cases are rising in the state. BSY made the remarks during a meeting with Ministers who have been made in-charge of eight zones in the city and officials regarding the COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting chaired by the CM, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said lockdown will not be extended and all activities can resume as usual from July 22. "Lockdown will not be extended. I'm saying this after discussing with the Chief Minister. There is no such thinking before the government.

He informed that the chief minister has got report from the experts, it was discussed in the meeting. “By lockdown we can only postpone things, we have taken that breathing time. If we continue lockdown it will keep on continuing,” he added.

However, the process of sealing places, wherever required, would continue.

On July 13, the eve of the lockdown, Yediyurappa had said the government did not plan to extend it in Bengaluru urban and rural districts, and had appealed to the people to cooperate by not paying heed to rumours.

The Opposition Congress too had asked for a minimum of 15 days lockdown after taking expert opinion.

“Respected Chief Minister, you have imposed lockdown in Bengaluru, but it is difficult to expect results from this lockdown, which has been imposed just for for the sake of it. Take expert opinion and enforce strict lockdown in Bengaluru at least for 15 days. If not, even if God comes,it will be difficult to protect Bengaluru,” KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre tweeted.

The number of coronavirus cases across the state has reached 51,422, including 1,032 deaths and 19,729 discharges.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 25,288 infections.