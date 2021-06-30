Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Wednesday said that from July 1st, 2021, Namma metro train services will be available from 7 am to 6 pm, with a frequency of 5 mins in peak hours and 15 mins in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday. Also Read - Test, Track, Treat: Centre Asks States, UTs To Focus On 5-Fold Strategy Of Covid Management