Bengaluru Unlock 4 News: Metro rail services in the tech city will resume in phases from September 7. "The metro service will resume in phases on the east-west and north-south corridors, as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs," said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director Ajay Seth.

In the first phase of metro operation September 7, the 6-coach trains will operate from 8-11 a.m. and 4.30-7.30 p.m. on the east-west route (purple line). In the second phase from September 9, the service will also resume on the north-south route (green line) for 3 hours at the same timings.

In the third phase from September 11, the service on both the lines will operate for 14 hours – from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. "Only 20 per cent of the each coach capacity will be used to maintain physical distancing between commuters, who have to wear mask all through," said Seth.

In order to avoid physical contact, passengers will be allowed to use only smart cards with online re-charge. Further, only 400 people will be allowed in each ride in the 6-coach train. Similarly, about 50 commuters will be allowed on the platform for the next train at a time to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.

‘Arogya Setu’ app will be advised but it will not be mandatory for passengers. At the entrance, every commuter will undergo thermal screening, with face mask or shield mandatory. Sanitisers will also be made available at the entrance of the stations.

For the purpose of maintaining social distancing, spaces have been earmarked on platforms and inside coaches. Senior citizens and children below 10 years are advised to avoid travel by metro for their safe health and till further notice.

“The trains will run at a frequency of 5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours from September 11,” said Seth.