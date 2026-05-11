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Big update on Bangladesh border fencing as Suvendu Adhikari led BJP government transfers 600 acres of land to BSF

Big update on Bangladesh border fencing as Suvendu Adhikari led BJP government transfers 600 acres of land to BSF

Kolkata: In a significant national development days after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Bengal BJP leader CM Suvendu Adhikari has announced six key decisions including land for the

Suvendu Adhikari- File image- PTI

Kolkata: In a significant national development days after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Bengal BJP leader CM Suvendu Adhikari has announced six key decisions including land for the Border Security Force (BSF) in 45 days, immediate rollout of Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme among other important decisions. In the latest development, CM Adhikari said the decision was taken at the cabinet meeting to start the process of involving the state in several other Centrally-sponsored schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana, PM Shree, Vishwakarma, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujjwala Yojana. Moreover, the new BJP government has taken some serious steps on the national security front by securing land to BSF. Here are all the details you need to know about the steps taken by the new Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.

“Bengal saw a deathless, intimidation-free election for the first time. We are grateful to the people and the Election Commission (EC). Also, we thank the workers, CAPF, observers, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police,” CM Suvendu Adhikari said.

New Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari transfers acres of land to the Border Security Force near Bangladesh border

In a step to secure national security, West Bengal CM Adhikari gave formal approval to transfer 600 acres of land to the Border Security Force for fencing the border with Bangladesh.

Also read: Major update in murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath as police confirms car used by miscreants brought from…

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What CM Suvendu said on existing welfare schemes of Mamata government?

Speaking to the media persons, he also assured that none of the existing welfare schemes, introduced during the tenure of the previous government, would be stopped.

Also read: How much salary will West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari get? What will Mamata Banerjee get as ex CM?

“Not a single ongoing social project will be stopped. However, non-Indians or deceased persons will not be allowed to get the benefits of these projects. This should not happen,” CM Adhikari said.

Will West Bengal residents get benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme?

The second important decision cleared in the first meeting of the new cabinet was the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat, the centrally-sponsored health insurance scheme, in West Bengal. This was not implemented by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on the grounds that the Central scheme was redundant because of the implementation of the state’s own health insurance scheme, ‘Swastha Sathi’.

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