New Delhi: Days after the killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier during a crossfire with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops, an enquiry on Thursday revealed that the incident was ‘unprovoked and unwarranted’.

“The firing by BGB has been found to be unprovoked and unwarranted. After the incident, the BGB had said BSF men illegally entered into Bangladesh territory. It appears that it is an attempt to justify the unprovoked firing to kill,” BSF sources told news agency PTI.

“This justification also has been found to be unreasonable as the BSF team had gone there on receipt of information from BGB personnel,” the probe report stated.

Last week, a BSF jawan was shot dead while another was injured by BGB troops who had opened fire along the international border of India and Bangladesh in West Bengal. Early reports claimed that the troops shot the BSF party who was trying to trace the Indian fisherman who went missing during fishing in river Padma in the border area, along with two others.

The BGB forces had released two fishermen and asked them to call BSF post Commander for a flag meeting. The incident was shocking as the border forces of both nations had been cordial for many decades and there has never been such an incident of firing between the two forces.