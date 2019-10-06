New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Sunday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

During the meeting, the three Congress leaders are expected to raise with the Bangladesh Prime Minister, strengthening of bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh. Hasina, the longest-serving Prime Minister of her country, returned to power in 2009 when Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister in India.

Dr Singh, as the Prime Minister, visited Bangladesh in 2011.

The same year, the Bangladesh government conferred on Indira Gandhi, posthumously, the country’s highest award-the Bangladesh Swadhinata Sammanona (Bangladesh Freedom Honour)-for her contribution to the Bangladesh Liberation War. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister in 1971 when Indian forces defeated Pakistan to liberate from its clutches East Pakistan, which was later renamed to Bangladesh.

In 2015, the Narendra Modi government conferred upon the Bangladeshi PM, the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development.

Sheikh Hasina is in the national capital to attend a four-day India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). In the bilateral meet on Saturday, the two Prime Ministers jointly launched three projects.

Besides this, they also inked seven pacts on various issues of mutual interest like the use of ports, water sharing, education, culture and coastal surveillance.